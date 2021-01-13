Skunk Anansie’s Skin named as Leeds Arts University’s first Chancellor

Leeds Arts University have named Skunk Anansie‘s Skin as their first-ever Chancellor.

The singer, activist, DJ and actress will serve in the ceremonial role as the head of the university, during which she will play “an important ambassadorial role: one who students and staff can look to for inspiration and who can speak on behalf of the University and the creative sector”.

Speaking about being appointed as the Chancellor of Leeds Arts University, Skin said in a statement: “I would like to say that I am absolutely delighted and honoured to accept the role as the first ever Chancellor of Leeds Arts University, which is the only specialist arts university in the north of England.

“I visited recently, met lots of the staff and I was just really impressed with the students and the set up. I’m looking forward to supporting everybody in their creative talents.”

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simone Wonnacott, said that it was “a great pleasure” to confirm Skin’s role at the institution.

“Skin has an ongoing relationship with the university, her visit in 2019 as a part of our Creative Networks events programme and masterclass was an inspiration to all our students,” she said.

“Skin’s creative background spans many areas of the creative industries including music, fashion and art, and makes her uniquely qualified to undertake the post of Chancellor.”

Last September saw the publication of Skin’s autobiography It Takes Blood & Guts.