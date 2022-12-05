Skunk Anansie talk legacy and “ushering in a new generation of Black music”

Skunk Anansie have spoken to NME about their 25 year career and “ushering in a new generation of Black music”. Watch our full video interview with the band above.

The rock legends were talking to NME on the red carpet of last week’s MOBO Awards, where they were nominated for the newly-introduced Best Alternative Music Act – but lost out to punk duo Bob Vylan.

Speaking of their first-time MOBO nomination, the four-piece – consisting of lead singer Skin, bassist Cass Lewis, guitarist Ace, and drummer Matt Richardson – told us “good things come to those who wait”.

Advertisement

Speaking of their fellow nominees Big Joanie, Kid Bookie, Nova Twins, Loathe, and Bob Vylan, Skin said that “at first, you want to get everyone, and we feel like we’re ushering in a new generation of Black music at the MOBOs, and then we’re going to leave it to the kids.”

Asked if the nomination felt like proof of the rock icons’ continued relevance, Skin replied: “That’s the aim, isn’t it? The aim is to have a long-term career. I think now people have careers that are so short: music should be a long-term career”.

Lewis added: “It’s not something we take for granted. We’re blessed and appreciated it”.

This year’s MOBO Awards were held in the OVO Wembley Arena and saw the likes of Beenie Man, Eliza Rose and Tion Wayne all perform, whilst Craig David and Neil Rodgers won the prestigious career achievement awards. David won the Outstanding Contribution Award, and Rodgers won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fans are awaiting news on more new music from Skunk Anansie, after sharing the likes of the fiery single ‘Piggy’ earlier this year.