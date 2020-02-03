Skunk Anansie announce new UK tour dates

Skunk Anansie have announced a new set of UK headline tour dates for 2020.

The long-running band celebrated their 25th anniversary together in 2019, with the release of the live album ’25LIVE@25′ helping mark the impressive milestone.

Skunk Anansie will play a trio of shows in June before a more extensive set of live dates take place across October, November and December.

Tickets for the newly announced gigs go on general sale this Friday (February 7), and you can see the band’s 2020 UK live schedule below.

June

17 – The LCR UEA, Norwich

19 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

20 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

October

26 – G Live, Guildford

27 – O2 Academy, Leicester

28 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

November

28 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29 – Rock City Nottingham

December

1 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

2 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

3 – O2 Academy, Leeds

5 – Cardiff University, Cardiff

6 – O2 Academy, Bristol

7 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

9 – Brighton Dome

10 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin will also publish her first memoir later this year.

Co-written with journalist and friend Lucy O’Brien, the book promises “an alternative narrative to the male dominated, predominantly white Britpop era and will chart Skin’s unique story from her working class Brixton roots to the Glastonbury and international stage”.

The book is due for publication in September 2020 with Simon and Schuster, and is available to pre-order now.

Back in August, the band spoke to NME to look back over their 25-year career – during which they recalled an intriguing incident where Skin and Nick Cave danced together on a packed minibus while on their way to a Prodigy album listening party.