The British rock outfit headlined Glastonbury in 1999

Skunk Anansie have responded to Stormzy‘s claim that he’s the “first black British artist to headline Glastonbury,” by informing him that they did it first.

The ‘Shut Up’ hitmaker took to the Pyramid Stage last night (June 28) as the first British rapper ever to headline the festival. Prior to his performance, he tweeted that he was “overwhelmed with emotions” about being the first black British artist to top the bill.

He wrote: “I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

Refuting the rapper’s claim, Skunk Anansie – led by front woman Skin – have responded by saying that they “beat” him to it 20 years earlier.

“Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago!” a post on the band’s official Instagram page read. “And while we’re on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce.”

Going on to congratulate Stormzy for securing the headline slot, Skunk Anansie added: “Wishing you an awesome nite tho, Kill it! You’re amazing and we’re all very proud… Real question is why it took 20 years!”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

See the post below:

Skunk Anansie headlined Glastonbury in 1999. Promoting their third album, ‘Post Orgasmic Chill’, and its lead single, ‘Charlie Big Potato’, Skin and co. topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage while the other headliners were R.E.M. and Manic Street Preachers.

In other news, Jeremy Corbyn has said that he thinks Stormzy‘s headline Glastonbury slot will “go down in our country’s cultural history.”

Once the explosive headlining performance that included a pep talk from Jay-Z and a collaboration with Coldplay’s Chris Martin was over, various high-profile figures took to social media to share their thoughts, including the Labour leader.