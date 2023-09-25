Sky Ferreira announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Sky Ferreira has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for next year – find all the details below.

The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter is due to hit the road in mid-March for shows in Dublin (March 17), Glasgow (19), Birmingham (20), Leeds (22), Manchester (24), London (26), Bristol (29), Oxford (31) and Brighton (April 1).

Ferreira hasn’t played live in the UK since she performed as part of the Grace Jones-curated edition of Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre in London in June 2022. Next year’s stop-off in the capital will take place at KOKO in Camden Town.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on general sale at 10am BST this Thursday (September 28) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. A pre-sale begins at the same time on Wednesday (27).

NEW: Critically acclaimed and multi-dimensional artist #SkyFerreira will play a string of shows across the UK from March ❤️ Secure tickets in our #LNpresale this Thursday at 10am 👉 https://t.co/JgSKNruJ8H pic.twitter.com/t4PNqeIgC0 — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) September 25, 2023

Ferreira’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

MARCH

17 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

19 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

20 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

22 – Project House, Leeds

24 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

26 – KOKO, London

29 – Marble Factory, Bristol

31 – O2 Academy, Oxford

APRIL

01 – Concorde 2, Brighton

During an interview with NME last year, Ferreira revealed that her highly anticipated second album ‘Masochism’ was nearly done. “It’s basically done for the most part, it’s just that some parts need to be re-recorded,” she said. “Just the finishing touches, really.”

The record was initially scheduled for release in 2015, but it has been pushed back multiple times since. In October 2021, the singer said a release date for the album had been confirmed, teasing its arrival for March 2022.

Later, she asserted that ‘Masochism’ was “actually coming out” in 2022, and back in January of that year, Ferreira’s mother re-confirmed that a March release was on the cards.

When the album didn’t materialise in March, Ferreira told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until the following month.

‘Masochism’, which will follow 2013’s ‘Night Time, My Time’, is still yet to receive a formal release date.

Ferreira returned in May 2022 with ‘Don’t Forget’, her first song since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’.

Last month fans reportedly bought a billboard in Times Square to display a photo of Ferreira with the message “Free Sky Ferreira”, claiming that her music had been “held hostage” by her label Capitol Records “for almost a decade”.

Recently, a plane carrying a banner with the same plea was spotted flying over the label’s HQ in Los Angeles, California.