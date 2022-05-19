Sky Ferreira announces new song ‘Don’t Forget’ is arriving next week

Sky Ferreira has announced that a new song titled ‘Don’t Forget’ will arrive next week.

The release date was confirmed by the singer-songwriter’s label, Capitol, who tweeted that the single will be available next Wednesday (May 25). ‘Don’t Forget’ will mark Ferreira’s first single in over three years, following on from ‘Downhill Lullaby’ back in March of 2019.

While not confirmed, both tracks will likely appear on Ferreira’s long-awaited second album, ‘Masochism’. The follow-up to 2013 debut ‘Night Time, My Time’ was first slated for 2015 and has been pushed back multiple times.

In October of last year, Ferreira said a release date for new music had been confirmed in an Instagram post celebrating the eighth anniversary of ‘Night Time, My Time’. The following month, Ferreira said her new album was “actually coming out” in 2022.

The album was expected to materialise in March of this year, but at the end of that month, the singer told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until April. Now, it appears the second single from the much-anticipated LP will arrive, at long last, next week.

Since releasing ‘Downhill Lullaby’ in 2019, Ferreira has collaborated with Charli XCX on the song ‘Cross You Out’, which featured on 2019’s ‘Charli’. Back in January, she shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie‘s ‘All The Madmen’ to mark what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.