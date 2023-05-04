Sky Ferreira shares 2023 summer North America tour dates

Sky Ferreira has confirmed a handful of live shows as part of a 2023 North American summer tour.

The singer, who has not released a new album in a decade since 2013’s acclaimed ‘Night Time, My Time‘, will be playing new live shows in various cities throughout California this July as part of a mini concert series being put on by independent L.A. music promoter Minty Boi, billed as part of his fifth-anniversary celebration. He has produced shows for 100 gecs, Ethel Cain, Eyedress and more.

Ferreira is also set to play two shows in June that are unrelated to Minty Boi. She will play The Fillmore in Silver Springs, California on June 29, and The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on June 30.

These will be her first live performances of 2023. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

Sky Ferrera’s 2023 North American Summer tour dates are:

JUNE

29 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

30 – Willmington, DE, The Queen

JUlY

6 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

7 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park

8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Vermont

Since Ferrera’s 2013 debut LP, fans have been eagerly waiting for a follow up for a decade. She returned last May with ‘Don’t Forget‘, her first song since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’. Her highly anticipated second album ‘Masochism’ still has yet to receive a proper release date.

Earlier this year, the singer took to social media to share how the lack of her new music is “beyond fucked up”.

She shared a snippet of new music on Instagram with the caption, “I want to put this out”. Posting on her story, she shared a clip of her performing the unreleased track during a soundcheck back in 2019. “Look at the date,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I tried to put out this song forever ago. This is not my fault and it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

Ferrera also opened up about sexism within the industry last year. She explained how she felt trapped when starting her career at 18 and how everyone in the industry tried to mold her.

When asked about her forthcoming album ‘Masochism’ – first announced in 2015 – took so long to come together, she shared: “I wasn’t going to compromise, but I was willing to be a little more open, because I didn’t want to have a bad relationship with them. I wanted them to do stuff with me and give me a fair chance.”

Ferreira then reflected on her experience in the music industry more broadly. “You’re set up in situations to seem difficult, but also, what does that even mean? Just that you’re not willing to be completely controlled,” she said.