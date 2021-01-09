Sky Ferreira shares unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’

Sky Ferreira has shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The star posted the cover of the 1970 song, which originally featured on the album ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, yesterday (January 8) to mark what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

“HBD DAVID BOWIE,” Ferreira captioned an Instagram post containing her version. “I love you (I just found this btw).”

Advertisement

The singer also noted that the cover was a “lost tape recording/demo”, in case fans thought it meant she had been back in the studio recently. You can listen to Ferreira’s version of ‘All The Madmen’ below now.

Ferreira hasn’t released any of her own music since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’, which at the time of its release was her first solo music in six years. It was said to be the first track from her second album ‘Masochism’, which was first announced back in 2015.

However, the record has still yet to materialise. Should it arrive one day, it would be the follow-up to her 2013 debut ‘Night Time, My Time’.

Meanwhile, two previously unreleased covers recorded by Bowie were also shared yesterday. Fans were treated to versions of John Lennon’s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’, which were both recorded by Bowie in 1998.

Advertisement

The covers are being released as a limited-edition seven-inch on Rhino Records, with only 8,147 copies available, as well as being on streaming services now.