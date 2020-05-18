Sky Sports were forced to make an apology yesterday after a libellous comment about Morrissey was aired during the Sunday Supplement live broadcast.

The comment was heard at the beginning of the popular show, which is headed up by presenter Geoff Shreeves and a four-man panel of sports reporters.

Viewers reportedly heard a conversation between the panel, before the libellous comment about Morrissey was then made by the Telegraph’s chief football writer, Sam Wallace.

The show continued, but Shreeves made an apology when it returned after its first advertisement break.

Shreeves told viewers: “At the start of this of this program a brief private conversation was unintentionally broadcast. It was not meant for broadcast and any conversation does not reflect the views of Sky Sports.”

Morrissey has faced intense criticism in recent years after voicing his support for the controversial far-right group For Britain.

The former Smiths frontman also made headlines by wearing a cut-off t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FUCK THE GUARDIAN‘ at his Hollywood Bowl show in LA. The shirt was available to purchase at the merch stand, along with some signed records.

The singer, who has frequently denied accusations of racism, also kicked out two protestors from a show in October 2019, after they took issue with his support of far-right group For Britain.