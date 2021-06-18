Slam Dunk Festival adds Frank Turner, Alkaline Trio and Funeral For A Friend to line-up

Slam Dunk Festival has added more names to its 2021 line-up including Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Alkaline Trio and Funeral For A Friend.

The North edition of the event, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will take place on September 4, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place on September 5.

Slam Dunk is usually held in May but the festival pushed back its schedule recently so it could be in line with the proposed opening up of live events during the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Today (June 18), festival organisers added more names to the line-up, joining previously announced headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco and other acts on the bill such as While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd and NOFX.

Besides Turner, Alkaline Trio and Funeral For A Friend, other names added to the Slam Dunk line-up today include Hellogoodbye, Capdown, Loathe, and As It Is.

For more information and to buy tickets for Slam Dunk Festival, visit the festival’s official website.

Addressing the line-up additions, Slam Dunk director Ben Ray said: “We’ll be celebrating Slam Dunk Festival’s 15th Anniversary in September and I’m so happy these newly announced artists will be joining us!

“Although the re-opening date has moved to July, we are even more confident that the festival will go ahead this year, thanks to the positive news from the test events and the rapid vaccination program taking place. With the overwhelming support shown by our fans who have kept a hold of their tickets and those who have bought tickets recently too, we know how important it is that we do our best to deliver a brilliant show this September.”

Advertisement

It comes after the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) called for an urgent intervention from the UK government for festivals earlier this week after the easing of coronavirus restrictions was delayed by a month.

The music industry is keen to reopen soon and is in need for more government support. Grassroots music venues are set to lose £36million and cancel 4,000 gigs in the month that reopening has been delayed until July 19, while nightclubs also fear “mass evictions” and their sector being “decimated”.

Festivals are also crying out for an “urgent intervention” of government-backed insurance.