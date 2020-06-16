Slam Dunk Festival announce first names for 2021

Slam Dunk Festival have announced the first names for their 2021 event.

The two-day festival will be held in Leeds and Hatfield from May 29-30 next year. This year’s festival, which had been postponed from May to September, was cancelled last month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Slam Dunk have now confirmed the first acts for their 2021 bill, with the festival set to welcome the travelling Punk In Drublic showcase next year.

Advertisement

NOFX, Pennywise, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, the Vandals and Face To Face will all perform, as will Comeback Kid, Days N Daze and the Baboon Show.

Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2021 are on sale now. Tickets for Slam Dunk 2020 will be valid for the 2021 festival, while refunds are also available until September.

In a statement about this year’s cancelled festival, Slam Dunk boss Ben Ray said: “It is with a heavy heart I have to inform you that Slam Dunk Festival 2020 is postponed to 2021. We hung on to hope for as long as we could but with so many factors against us, we have had to accept the fact that it can’t go ahead.

“We had worked so hard to move it from May to September, and with that we thought we had saved it for you, but sadly the outlook is not any better. We had been waiting for clear guidance on the matter and although this is still yet to come, we see no way that things will be back to normal enough by September.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, NOFX teamed up with Frank Turner to announce their split album ‘West Coast Vs. Wessex’, which will see the two artists covering each other’s songs.