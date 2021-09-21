Slam Dunk Festival announces first artists for 2022

Slam Dunk Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2022 event – check out the post below.

The dual event – held at Temple Newsam, Leeds and Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire – returned earlier this month after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media this evening (September 21), organisers confirmed that Alexisonfire and Rancid will both headline Slam Dunk 2022 on their debut appearances at the festival.

They will be joined by The Used, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk and Meet Me @ The Altar on June 3 (Leeds) and June 4 (Hatfield) next year. As per the initial line-up poster, “many more” artists are to be confirmed.

Early bird tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2022 go on sale this Friday (September 24) at 9am BST – you can purchase yours for £69 from here. Further information is available at the festival’s official website.

Plus many, many more will be announced over the coming months! Super early bird tickets on-sale this Friday morning at 9am from only £69 from https://t.co/BtZWKcsuwa — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) September 21, 2021

The event was previously held in May, although this year’s edition was moved to September 4/5 in line with the reopening of live events in England post-COVID restrictions.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 saw McFly perform surprise sets at both northern and southern sites.

Following their first show in Leeds, the pop-rock group praised the audience’s “serious energy”. “How many crowd surfers can we get tomorrow?” they added. McFly said the next day that the crowd in Hatfield “didn’t disappoint”.