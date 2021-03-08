Slam Dunk Festival announces Sum 41 and Don Broco as September headliners

Slam Dunk Festival has announced that Sum 41 and Don Broco will headline its September instalment.

The North edition of the event, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will take place on September 4, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place on September 5.

Slam Dunk is usually held in May but the festival recently pushed back its schedule so it could be in line with the proposed opening up of live events during the coronavirus crisis.

Today (March 8), festival organisers revealed that Sum 41 and Don Broco will return as headliners for the rescheduled September dates.

Other names on the line-up include: While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd and NOFX.

Speaking on the festival’s date change, Slam Dunk director Ben Ray said: “It was a shame we have had to move the festival again from May however we feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September. With over 2 months between the June 21st reopening date and the festival we certainly think there is enough breathing space!

“After having announced the date change after the government announcement, we felt only right to take a bit of time to check with artists who could still do the new dates, before we re announced them. Now we can reveal these and I am so happy so many can make the new dates!”

It comes after the government confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.

The latter date is also the first point where live events could return, however, limited capacities and social distancing may still be required. After June 21, all other restrictions should be removed – however, the roadmap is contingent on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate lowering.

Earlier today, All Points East confirmed that it will be going ahead this summer. It follows last month’s announcement that Reading and Leeds Festival will also be going ahead this year.