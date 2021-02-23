Slam Dunk has shared new dates for its 2021 festival.

The North edition of the event, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will now take place on September 4, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place on September 5. All original tickets remain valid.

Slam Dunk is usually held in May but, as with thousands of other UK festivals, the festival has had to readjust its schedule in line with the proposed opening up of live events during the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (February 22) Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the roadmap to exiting the current nationwide lockdown and permitting live music to return without the need for social distancing. As per the four-stage unlocking plan, large festivals in England will be able to resume from June 21 should the government’s various safety criteria be met.

“Hopefully moving back to September will allow enough leeway should there be any delays to the current roadmap,” a statement from the Slam Dunk team reads. ​“We are also very happy to say the vast majority of the line-up will be staying with us for September, and a line-up announcement will be coming shortly.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 North – Saturday 4th September

South – Sunday 5th September All original tickets remain valid. pic.twitter.com/WyjwfKrZuX — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) February 23, 2021

​“As we now have the clear guidance we needed, will be soon be announcing that Slam Dunk Festival 21 will be moving back from May to September. Thanks all for your continued support.”

Prior to yesterday’s announcements, Slam Dunk organisers had confirmed they were making back-up plans behind the scenes. ​“If we have to move to later in the year, we will, but we are absolutely determined to not let you go another year without a festival,” they said. ​“Please bear with us and we thank you for your patience.”

The news comes as festivals abroad also start to make plans about opening up. Earlier today (February 23) Primavera Sound announced details of an in-person concert series that will launch at Barcelona’s Coliseum Theatre this April.