Slam Dunk Festival shares COVID entry requirements for 2021 event

Slam Dunk Festival organisers have shared an update on what entry requirements will be required for this year’s event as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The North edition of the event, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will take place on September 4, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place on September 5.

Headliners for the festival will be Sum 41 and Don Broco, with other names on the bill including Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Alkaline Trio, Funeral For A Friend, While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, NOFX and more.

Advertisement

Slam Dunk is usually held in May but the festival pushed back its schedule so it could be in line with the recent reopening of live events following ‘freedom day’ last Monday (July 19).

Earlier today (July 22), organisers updated the festival’s Instagram account with information regarding entry into the festival, revealing that attendees will not need to be double vaccinated to gain entry.

“Much like many other festivals and large scale events across the country, Slam Dunk Festival will be asking all ticket holders to provide their COVID status to gain entry into this year’s event. We would like to point out that you DO NOT need to be double vaccinated to gain entry,” the statement began, before explaining that one of the following criteria would be accepted in order to gain entry:

Proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test result logged within 48 hours of the event OR

Proof of immunity based upon a positive PCR test result, clear of the 10 day isolation period, logged within 180 days of the event OR

Proof of double vaccination, with the 2nd dose received at least 14 days prior to the event

“For negative test results, they must be logged with the NHS, and the text/email confirmation will be accepted as proof,” the statement continued. “We also encourage people to use the NHS App which not only shows your test results, but is also the way to prove your record of vaccination or immunity through previous infection. Paper vaccination cards are not accepted.

“If you test positive or have been asked by test and trace to isolate, a refund will be available from your ticket provider.”

Slam Dunk organisers concluded: “We’d like to thank you in advance for your cooperation in this matter and hope you can understand the necessity of these procedures in order to help us deliver a safe environment for all of our customers, staff, and performers.”

For more information and to buy tickets for Slam Dunk Festival, visit the festival’s official website.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has urged nightclubs and large events to employ checks for so-called ‘COVID passports’ now that the UK’s coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

At a Downing Street press conference last week, the prime minister said: “As a matter of social responsibility we’re urging nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS COVID pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity as a means of entry.”