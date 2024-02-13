Slam Dunk to hide VIP tickets around Leeds this Valentine’s Day

Slam Dunk Festival is hiding VIP tickets in Leeds in celebration of Valentine’s Day tomorrow (February 14).

Organisers have given fans the chance to win some VIP tickets for the northern leg of this year’s event, having hidden “some very special cards” at Crash Records on the Headrow.

“Good luck and Happy Valentine’s Day from team Slam Dunk 💕,” they wrote.

More cards will be placed around the city centre, with clues set to be posted on Slam Dunk’s official social media pages, according to Kerrang!. You can keep an eye on their Instagram page here.

There’s currently no information regarding a similar competition for the southern edition of Slam Dunk.

Slam Dunk Festival 2024 is due to take place at Hatfield Park and Temple Newsam this May. It’ll feature performances from the likes of You Me At Six, All-American Rejects and I Prevail.

Last month, it was confirmed that Slam Dunk ’24 will be You Me At Six’s final festival performance after the band announced plans to break up following a farewell tour next year.

Speaking to NME recently, frontman Josh Franceschi recalled: “Ben Ray, who books Slam Dunk, was our first ever manager and gave us our first show in a proper venue at The Cockpit in Leeds.

“When we got there, we just bombarded him, let us open [the festival]. No one knew who we were. But he believed in us, and he gave us that chance.”

He continued: “I think it’s a really poetic ending to our great relationship. How big that festival has become is a testament to him and his team, but also to this alternative scene that we have in England.

“When other festivals have maybe dipped in and out of guitar music, Slam Dunk hasn’t. It’s a great honour to go and play there.”