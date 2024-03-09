Slash announces new star-studded blues album ‘Orgy of the Damned’

Slash has announced a solo blues album, ‘Orgy of the Damned’.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist will drop his upcoming record on May 17th via Gibson Records, and has shared its lead single, a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s ‘Killing Floor’. The song features AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler on harmonica duties.

He will play with guests such as Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato, Dorothy, Paul Rodgers, Chris Robinson, Tash Neal, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr. and Billy Gibbons.

Slash is also set to cover several blues standards such as Robert Johnson’s ‘Crossroad Blues’, Albert King’s ‘Born Under a Bad Sign’, Willie Dixon’s ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’ and more.

Pre-order/pre-save the album here and check out ‘Killing Floor’ below:

The ‘Orgy of the Damned’ tracklisting is:

01. The Pusher (feat. Chris Robinson)

02. Crossroads (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)

03. Hoochie Coochie Man (feat. Billy Gibbons)

04. Oh Well (feat. Chris Stapleton)

05. Key To The Highway (feat. Dorothy)

06. Awful Dream (feat. Iggy Pop)

07. Born Under A Bad Sign (feat. Paul Rodgers)

08. Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Demi Lovato)

09. Killing Floor (feat. Brian Johnson)

10. Living For The City (feat. Tash Neal)

11. Stormy Day (feat. Beth Hart)

12. Metal Chestnut

Slash is midway through a world tour with Myles Kennedy & the Co-Conspirators. He will journey over to the UK at the end of this month to play in Dublin, and then stop by several other UK/EU dates. Check out dates below and get tickets here.

March 2024

28 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena #

30 – Birmingham, England Resorts World Arena #

31 – Newcastle, England O2 City Hall #

April 2024

2 – Manchester, England AO Arena #

3 – Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro #

5 – London, England OVO Arena Wembley #

8 – Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Hall #

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome #

11 – Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle #

12 – Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen #

15 – Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall #

16 – Katowice, Poland Spodek

18 – Brno, Czech Republic Winning Group Arena #

19 – Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome #

22 – Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum #

23 – Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion #

25 – Munich, Germany Zenith #

26 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal #

29 – Paris, France Zenith #

# = Mammoth WVH support

In other news, Slash’s iconic ‘Sweet Child Of Mine’ intro was apparently written “to get rid of the song”.