Watch Slash, Billy Gibbons and Myles Kennedy cover Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Simple Man’ with Gov’t Mule

Slash, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Myles Kennedy have covered Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Simple Man’ with Warren Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule at Haynes’ 2023 Christmas Jam.

On Saturday (December 9), Slash, Gibbons and Kennedy joined Haynes’ band for the nearly 10-minute rendition of the Skynyrd classic as the last song of Slash and Kennedy’s set during the concert. The cover featured vocals from Haynes and Kennedy, along with an extended guitar solo from Slash.

Watch Slash, Billy Gibbons, Myles Kennedy and Gov’t Mule cover ‘Simple Man’ below:

The concert marks the 32nd edition of Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam, and took place at the Exploreasheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. The charity event raised funds to benefit local non-profits, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Besides Slash, Kennedy, Gibbons and Gov’t Mule, the event also featured Jason Bonham on drums, and other rock and Americana acts including American Babies and Clutch.

Slash and Kennedy’s set consisted entirely of classic rock covers, including Bad Company’s ‘Feel Like Making Love’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’, and AC/DC’s ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’. Elsewhere in the concert, Billy Gibbons played a set of ZZ Top songs, including ‘Jesus Just Left Chicago’, ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ and ‘La Grange’.

Last week, Haynes teased the upcoming 20th volume of his series of recordings from annual Christmas Jams by releasing Dave Grohl’s 36 minute-long rendition of his 2018 instrumental recording, ‘Play’, which was performed during the 30th Christmas Jam that same year.

That performance found Grohl back behind the drum kit, and joined by Beck sessionist Jason Faulkner and Them Crooked Vultures’ touring member Alain Johannes on guitar, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney on bass, platinum producer Greg Kurstin on keyboards, and Abby the Spoon Lady on spoons.

The live album, ‘The Benefit Concert Volume 20’, is now available both digitally and in various physical formats, including CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, and four differently-coloured, 2-LP vinyl albums. The album can be purchased through Haynes’ official webstore.