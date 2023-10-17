Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Co-Conspirators announce 2024 world tour

Slash and Myles Kennedy and The Co-Conspirators have announced a 2024 world tour set to take place in January.

The 32-date run titled ‘The River Is Rising – Rest of the World Tour ’24’ will see the rock icon travel across 21 countries. Kicking off on January 23 at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, they will then head to Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile. In March, they will head over to Japan before making their way to Ireland and the UK.

April 2024 will see Slash and Co. visit major cities in Europe such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland and Luxembourg. The final date of the giant tour will take place on April 29 in France.

Opening support will come from Mammoth WVH during the UK and European leg of tour.

Pre-sale access will be available for fans who sign up here. Those granted pre-sale access will be able to buy tickets starting on Thursday, October 19 at 10am local time. General sale will begin on Friday, October 20 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and here for more information.

The River Is Rising – Rest Of The World Tour ’24 tour dates are:

January 2024

23 – Mexico City, Mexico Pepsi Center WTC

26 – Bogota, Colombia Chamorro City Hall

29 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil Arena Hall

31 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Espaco Unimed

February 2024

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Qualistage

4 – Porto Alegre, Brazil Pepsi on Stage

7 – Montevideo, Uruguay Antel Arena

9 – Buenos Aires, Argentina Movistar Arena

11 – Cordoba, Argentina Cosquin Rock Festival

13 – Santiago, Chile Teatro Caupolican

March 2024

2 – Osaka, Japan Namba Hatch

4 – Tokyo, Japan Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

5 – Tokyo, Japan Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

28 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena #

30 – Birmingham, England Resorts World Arena #

31 – Newcastle, England O2 City Hall #

April 2024

2 – Manchester, England AO Arena #

3 – Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro #

5 – London, England OVO Arena Wembley #

8 – Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Hall #

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome #

11 – Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle #

12 – Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen #

15 – Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall #

16 – Katowice, Poland Spodek

18 – Brno, Czech Republic Winning Group Arena #

19 – Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome #

22 – Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum #

23 – Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion #

25 – Munich, Germany Zenith #

26 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal #

29 – Paris, France Zenith #

# = Mammoth WVH support

In other Slash news, his first Guns N’ Roses Les Paul – the ‘Hunter Burst’ – is going to auction for $1million.

The guitar, which Slash also performed with onstage in 1985-86, was eventually sold in July 1986 and has since been exhibited at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. It was used to write Guns N’ Roses‘ iconic debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’.

He picked it up from Guitars R Us and it has been retrofitted with Seymour Duncans, according to the listing. The guitar also comes with various documents of provenance and certificates of authenticity.