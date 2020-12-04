Slash has revealed that he’s named his new “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop after the thief who stole his guitars.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist unveiled the latest instrument in his ongoing collection with Gibson earlier this week (December 1) but omitted an interesting detail from the initial announcement.

Slash explained to Consequence Of Sound that he was hoping to release a gold-top guitar following the launch of several colour-topped Les Paul Standards.

He then went on to explain why he was so keen for a gold version. “Back in the late ’90s, I had a bunch of guitars stolen out of my studio in my house,” he told the publication. “I’ve actually managed to get [just about] all the guitars back, but I never knew exactly who was behind the theft. And one of the guitars I didn’t get back was a Goldtop that was stolen.

“So, I’ve been trying to find another Goldtop to replace it over the years. Then at some point I found out who was responsible for the theft, not long ago, and her name was Victoria, so I decided to name the guitar after her!”

In related news, Slash’s son, London Hudson, has been in the spotlight recently owing to him forming a new band with other sons of famous rock stars.

Suspect208, which features Hudson alongside the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and the son of late Stone Temple Pilots‘ singer Scott Weiland, shared their debut single last month.

Since then, fans have compared the single ‘Long Awaited’ to the sound of Velvet Revolver – the early noughties supergroup that included both Slash and Weiland.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has revealed that he’s held onto “a couple of skulls” that Slash left at the house he bought off him.