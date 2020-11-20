Slash on AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ album: “It’s a great fucking record”

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has praised AC/DC for creating a “great fucking record” after the rock icons returned with ‘Power Up’.

Speaking to Consequence Of Sound, Slash praised the band after they defied personal tragedy – including the death of founding guitarist Malcolm Young – to deliver their 17th studio album.

“The tragedy of losing Malcolm [Young, AC/DC’s founding rhythm guitarist]… the fact that Angus [Young] and company would survive that and keep it going, in the spirit of probably what Malcolm would have done, was great,” Slash explained.

“I just love those guys because as far as rock ‘n’ roll is concerned, they just are driven.”

Hailing the band’s latest album specifically, he added: “Then, on top of it, they make such a great fucking record at this point in the game. It’s a really inspired album. I’ve had it in the car for the last couple of days and it’s probably gonna sit there for a while.

“It’s exciting for me. I’m happy for them, and I can’t wait for this virus situation to end so we can go check them out on tour somewhere.”

On the band’s influential legacy, Slash said: “They’re a great influence on people who think that rock’n’roll is sort of just fun and games, and then as soon as any kind of mishap happens, [bands] break up or they fall apart or they quit.

“AC/DC is a great example of longevity. They’re a great example of tenacity and perseverance, a great example of talent, and a great example of what rock ’n’ roll is all about. So, I’m so stoked that they just continue to do it.”

Slash’s Guns N’ Roses bandmate Axl Rose joined AC/DC to complete their ‘Rock or Bust’ tour back in 2016 when hearing issues forced the departure of singer Brian Johnson.

In a four-star review of the band’s latest album, Power Up, NME wrote: “While far from a reinvention of the wheel, ‘Power Up’ is a joyous celebration of the unbridled heavy rock that has served them well for almost 50 years and, we can hope, a unifying cry for the future.”