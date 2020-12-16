Slash says Eddie Van Halen would’ve been “phenomenal” on any instrument

Slash has spoken in praise of the late Eddie Van Halen in a new interview, saying that the Van Halen guitarist would’ve been “phenomenal” on any instrument he chose to play.

Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 back in October following a battle with cancer.

Slash was asked about Van Halen’s legacy during a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, with the Guns N’ Roses guitarist offering the view that Van Halen was “such a gifted musician”.

“Any instrument he had chosen to play would have been phenomenal, because he just had that pure musical talent. And he chose guitar, because that’s what turned him on,” Slash said.

“And for somebody with that kind of musical talent to get turned on to rock‘n’roll guitar was sort of unique unto itself, because most of us guitar players are a ragged bunch of rock‘n’rollers who don’t have too much technical ability or schooling. We just sort of go for this raw thing. And he had that, but he also had this musical, sort of classical gift.”

Slash also described Van Halen as “an innovator” among guitar players, “creating new things with whatever his imagination came up with”.

“So he was just an amazing artist, period.”

Slash was among the performers to honour Van Halen during a tribute that was organised by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month.