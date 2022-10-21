Slash says “epic” new Guns N’ Roses songs are coming

Slash has said that “epic” new music from Guns N’ Roses is on the way.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the guitarist was asked if the band had any plans for new music in the not-so-distant future.

According to Blabbermouth, Slash confirmed that the band had indeed been in the studio and hinted that a brand new Guns N’ Roses album is more than a realistic possibility.

Advertisement

“I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later,” he said. “But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out.

“So that’s gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next – I don’t know – over the next few months or something like that. So that’s basically it. We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”

Slash also revealed that the band was working on music during lockdown. “They’re really good, too. So I’m excited for those,” he explained.

“We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of ’em. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total. There’s a couple of epic ones coming out, so I’m excited about that.”

Last year, Guns N’ Roses debuted two previously unreleased tracks, ‘Hard Skool’ and ‘ABSUЯD’, their first releases since 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ and their first songs featuring Slash and returning bassist Duff McKagan since 1993’s covers album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’

Advertisement

However, neither of these songs were “new” as such – both were reportedly written and recorded during the ‘Chinese Democracy’ sessions.

Elsewhere, the band will release a “super deluxe” box set edition of ‘Use Your Illusion I + II’ on November 11, featuring 63 previously unreleased tracks.