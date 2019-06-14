Slash says Guns N’ Roses are “just getting started” on new album

The guitarist has clarified previous reports that claimed he had said the band have enough songs for a new record

Slash has clarified his recent comments about the status of Guns N’ Roses’ new album, saying the band are only “just getting started”.

The guitarist was previously quoted as saying the band had enough songs for the record that they’re currently working on.

When asked by Rock Cellar if that was really the case, Slash replied: “You know, by the time it gets to the place where anybody’s read it, it’s morphed into something more than what I directly said. There is material that Axl’s [Rose, vocals] been working on for a while. It could be enough for a record if we put it all together.

“The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done – with myself and with Duff [McKagan, bass] and all that – it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say.”

He added that all members of the band had demos or material they could contribute to the sessions. “It’s just a matter of us focusing on it,” the guitarist explained. “So it’s really hard to answer questions on the next Guns thing.”

Bassist Duff McKagan confirmed GN’R were working on a new album with their classic line-up in February. “There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things,” he said in a radio interview. “I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course.”

Guns N’ Roses last album, ‘Chinese Democracy’, was released in 2008. Their last record featuring the classic line-up of Rose, Slash, McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, and Steven Adler was 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’