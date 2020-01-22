Slash says music industry changes have left Guns N’ Roses uncertain about next album release

Slash has suggested that changes in the way albums are released has prompted a delay with Guns N’ Roses first album in more than a decade.

The legendary guitarist spoke at a music convention at the weekend (January 18-19), telling Guitar.com that “stuff is happening” with regards to a new LP “but there are no specifics.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.”

After the interviewer at the NAMM convention in California made remarks about changes in the way albums have been released (since GNR’s last album, 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’) Slash said: “Yeah! And there’s a handful people who said, ‘Yeah, make a record and go old school.’ And there’s a handful of people that are like, ‘We don’t even know what buying a record is any more!’”

He continued: “It’s just like, ‘How do you want to do this?’ I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

Slash’s comments come days after his fellow GNR guitarist Richard Fortus claimed the band are likely to release new material in 2020. The axeman revealed that the band have completed a number of tracks and are waiting to decide how they will slot them into their live show.

He told Forbes: ”We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It’s just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year.”

Slash had previously confirmed Guns N’ Roses were planning to release a full album, although no date was specified.

A new record by the LA rockers would be their first album since the infamous ‘Chinese Democracy’, which took 25 years to record. Slash, and bassist and fellow founding member Duff McKagan, had left the band in 1996 and 1997 respectively.

The last album on which Slash appeared was 1993’s covers album ‘The Spaghetti Incident’. Subsequently Axl Rose was the only original member of the band left until the Slash and McKagan rejoined in 2016.

Meanwhile, the band are touring the UK and Europe this summer, including two London stadium shows.