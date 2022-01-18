Slash shares new single ‘Call Off the Dogs’ from upcoming album ‘4’

Slash has released his first new song of 2022, a single entitled ‘Call Off The Dogs’.

The track is the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s latest collaboration with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, who have featured on the last three Slash albums. It serves as the third single from the upcoming ‘4’, following on from ‘The River is Rising’ and ‘Fill My World’ in 2021.

In a press statement, Slash noted that the song was “written pretty much on the fly,” which he claims is emblematic of ‘4’ as a whole.

“You can’t overthink something like this song, because it kills the spirit,” he said.

Listen to ‘Call Off the Dogs’ below:

In his own statement, vocalist Myles Kennedy praised the song for having “that up-tempo vibe that helps elevate a record in a lot of ways.”

“We needed a chorus section for it, so I messed with it a bit and sent it to Slash, and he took it to the next level and made it his own,” he said.

“Lyrically, it’s about that point where you wave the white flag and give in to someone after being pursued relentlessly.”

‘4’ is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. Slash claims it’s “the best one we’ve done so far.”

Away from his solo work, Slash has also revealed that “an entire record’s worth” of new Guns N’ Roses songs are projected for release throughout the coming year.