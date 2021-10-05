Slash teases new album: “It’s probably the best one we’ve done so far”

Slash has described his upcoming new album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators as “probably the best one we’ve done so far”.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist is currently preparing the release of the new LP, which will follow on from 2018’s ‘Living The Dream’ and be released via Gibson Records.

READ MORE: The 50 best Never Mind The Buzzcocks moments

In a teaser clip that was shared overnight, Slash and his band can be seen performing in a studio as the guitarist speaks about the album.

Advertisement

“I think the record itself is probably the best one we’ve done so far,” he says in the clip, which you can see below. “We’re showing no signs of slowing down.”

The new album will mark Slash’s fourth with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, who comprise of Myles Kennedy (vocals), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).

Last month Kennedy told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the forthcoming record was “made earlier this year, and it’s in the can”.

“I think the goal is just when the time’s appropriate, we’re going to put it out, hopefully next year – hopefully early next year,” he said.

Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses, meanwhile, are set to release their new EP, ‘Hard Skool’, in February, with a 7″ vinyl release following in June next year.

In addition to the title track, the four-track record will include the band’s August single ‘Absurd’ – which was written during the ‘Chinese Democracy’ sessions – and live renditions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’.