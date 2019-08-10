Fan footage will be used for his next project

Slash has asked fans to record videos of themselves and his live shows with a view to the clips being included in a new film.

The legendary guitarist, who is best known for his work with Guns ‘N Roses, is currently on tour in the US with his backing band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. He’s asked fans who are attending the ‘Living The Dream’ shows to film and submit their own videos via the Cinebody app for the ‘Create With Slash’ video campaign. Fan footage will later be compiled into a new film.

It follows Slash’s previous work with director Clifton Collins, which saw the pair use fan footage recorded with Cinebody to splice together raw, authentic footage for the ‘Mind Your Manners’ music video.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last November about his first experience with Cinebody, Slash said: “It was great to involve the fans to make this video. They did an awesome job! Having Clifton shoot, as well as, edit it all together was just perfect.”

Blabbermouth reports that nearly 1,000 people contributed to Slash’s first project across the world.

“Getting down there in the heat of the concert, the intimate car journeys, mixing it up with other fans, seeing it through their eyes… that’s the kind of access that was impossible to capture until Cinebody came along,” added Jeff Varner, a partner of Revelation Management Group. “It’s priceless footage, and Slash loved it.”

Three dates remain on the ‘Living The Dream’ tour. Today (August 10), Slash and co. head to Maryland Heights to perform at KSHE Pig Roast. On Monday (August 13) they play Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, before wrapping things up at Hard Rock in Orlando, Florida.

Slash released his fourth solo album, ‘Living The Dream’, in September 2018.