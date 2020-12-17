Slash’s son London Hudson on new band Suspect208: “I didn’t wanna live in my dad’s shadow”

The children of Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash, Stone Temple Pilots‘ Scott Weiland, and Metallica‘s Robert Trujilo, have spoken about their new band Suspect208, and following in their fathers’ footsteps.

Noah Weiland sings lead vocals, Tye Trujillo plays bass, and Slash’s son London Hudson plays drums in the band. The line-up is completed by guitarist Niko Tsangaris, who is also in the band Classless Act with Hudson.

The band shared their debut single ‘Long Awaited’ last month, which garnered comparisons to Hudson and Noah’s fathers’ supergroup Velvet Revolver.

Speaking to Heavy Consequence, Hudson said ‘Long Awaited’ was “a fucking good song and I’m stoked that everyone liked it. But I’m really excited for what everyone’s gonna hear next.”

Asked why he took up drums, rather than follow in his father’s footsteps with the guitar, he continued: “I chose that, because I didn’t wanna live in my dad’s shadow. I don’t think that I can get better than him if I play guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m trying to do my own thing, have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do.”

Responding to comparisons between his vocals and his father’s, Noah said: “I’m not really worried about me living in a shadow. It’s only so long before people only know me for who i am.

“I guess a lot of people say I sound like my dad, but that’s such a small example out of what we can do.”

London added of their parents: “No one’s gonna take our parents’ places. That’s not my battle, I don’t want that, I got too many other people to take over,” before jokingly calling out Machine Gun Kelly.

“What they did is fucking awesome and it’s gonna be there forever, but so will we. We’re just trying to do something for the new generation.”

Last month, meanwhile, the band responded directly to comparisons with Velvet Revolver, as well as the story behind their name.