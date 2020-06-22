Slaves guitarist Laurie Vincent’s girlfriend dies after cancer battle: “I will love you forever”

Slaves guitarist Laurie Vincent has paid an emotional tribute to his girlfriend Emma Jane Mulholland, who has died at the age of 32.

The 26-year-old confirmed that Emma Jane, the mother of his three-year-old son Bart and one-year-old daughter Summer, passed away last week after battling cancer.

Sharing a photo of Emma on Instagram, Laurie wrote: “My Dolly Legs, you showed me what love means. I will love you forever. Sleep tight my queen, we will meet again. ❤.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support, i ask for you to be sensitive and respect our families privacy at this time. I will tell Emma’s story but now is not the time.”

A wide selection of friends subsequently shared condolences, with Nick Grimshaw commenting on the post: “So sorry to hear this, sending lots of love to you all.”

Noel Fielding left several heart emojis, while James Bay commented: “So sorry to hear, sending love.”

Emma is thought to have fallen ill in September 2019, with Slaves subsequently shelving the remainder of their tour dates in December last year.

Laurie said at the time: “There is no easy way to say this but sadly we have to cancel all of the remaining dates of the December tour.

“Emma has been battling through immensely painful episodes every day for the past 3 months. We hoped this wasn’t a permanent issue and that her symptoms would subside, I thought we would be able to cope and I could get through this tour. However this week her condition has rapidly deteriorated. At this point Emma is in constant agony.

“After many failed trips to our GP and A&E we finally sought out specialist medical attention and have been told by Doctors that she is need of immediate surgical action and will be having surgery next week.”

It is thought the couple had been together since 2014.