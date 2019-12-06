Slaves have cancelled their UK tour

Slaves have cancelled their winter UK tour.

The Kent punk duo, who released ‘The Velvet Ditch’ EP this summer, announced on social media that they are cancelling to the tour after the girlfriend of vocalist Laurie Vincent girlfriend was forced to undergo urgent medical attention as a result of complications following the birth of their daughter.

“Emma has been battling through immensely painful episodes every day for the past 3 months,” Vincent wrote.

“We hoped this wasn’t a permanent issue and that her symptoms would subside, I thought we would be able to cope and I could get through this tour. However, this week her condition has rapidly deteriorated. At this point, Emma is in constant agony.”

After confirming that his girlfriend will undergo surgery next week, Vincent said they hope to reschedule the shows for 2020.

They were set to play five nights in London, as well as shows in Brighton, Warrington and Glasgow.

One fan responded to the post: “Wishing your family the best of luck with the treatment Laurie. We’ll be here when you’re ready for us x”

Earlier this year, the duo released their ‘Velvet Ditch‘ EP. Speaking to NME, they explained how the release shows off the “two perspectives” of the band.