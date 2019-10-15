Watch Slaves take on toxic masculinity in brutal ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’ video

Taken from ‘The Velvet Ditch’ EP

Slaves have shared the official video for their track ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’ – watch below.

The punk duo’s latest offering appears on their ‘The Velvet Ditch’ EP, which arrived in July and followed on from their third studio album ‘Acts of Fear and Love’.

Now, the band have shared the song’s confrontational new visuals – reflecting toxic masculinity traits of the “small-town thug” mentioned in its lyrics.

In the clip, which was helmed by Idles director Will Hooper, we see nails being stabbed into pieces of raw meat, cars being crushed, and heavily tattooed topless men charging around dingy hallways.

This in-your-face imagery is cut with shots of Slaves giving a raucous performance in what appears to be an abandoned building.

Speaking about ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’ with NME over the summer, guitarist Laurie Vincent described the song as one of their strongest yet. “It’s that honeypot and small-town mentality of where we’re from, and being unable to escape,” he explained.

“It is kind of right, because when I was growing up, drugs were so prominent in all of society and with our job, it’s clear how visible substance is. There’s all these different walks of life, but drugs can be this unifying factor in their lives. It’s almost like the norm now, so we were exploring how it affects us.”

Meanwhile, Slaves are set to hit the road for a UK tour in December – you can see the full schedule of dates below.

December

05 – London, ULU

06 – London, ULU

07 – Brighton, The Dome

09 – Warrington, Parr Hall

10 – Glasgow, QMU

12 – London, ULU

13 – London, ULU

14 – London, ULU