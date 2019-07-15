Slaves to release new EP ‘The Velvet Ditch’ later this week

They're back!

Slaves have confirmed details of a new EP, which is set to arrive later this week.

‘The Velvet Ditch’ is the latest release from the Kent punks and is set for release on Thursday (July 18).

Confirming the record on social media, the band shared the EP cover sleeve, which shows a hand mysteriously peeping out from behind a red velvet curtain.

It’s the duo’s first new material since 2018’s ‘Acts of Fear and Love’ and comes after they told NME that a “heavy” EP was on the way.

“We’ve got some music, we’re just talking about how it’s going to be packaged. We have a new single and there are more songs built around it, but there’s one that we know is going to happen. There will most likely be an EP coming. We’re very excited about it,” they said.

When asked what to expect, guitarist Laurie Vincent explained in reference to the single: “It’s a song we wrote during the sessions for the last album, but it’s heavier. It was a beat that I wrote on a computer as a grime beat, but we covered it to turn into something live and organic with Isaac rapping and shouting over it.

“It’s different to what we’ve done before but we left it off the album consciously because we wanted it to feel like it had a uniform flow to it and no weird moments that didn’t sit right. It was important for the album to be an album. This is heavy.”

Slaves also play their self-curated festival at Kent’s Wheels and Fins later this year.