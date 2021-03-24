Slaves side-project Larry Pink The Human share anthemic new single ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’

Larry Pink The Human, the side-project of Slaves‘ Laurie Vincent, have shared a new track called ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’ – you can listen to it below.

The duo, completed by producer Jolyon Thomas, released their debut ‘Love You, Bye’ last April before following it up with ‘Might Delete Later’, ‘Purpose Built’ and ‘Wasted Days [Inbetweens]’ featuring Idles‘ Joe Talbot.

Premiering on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show this evening (March 24), the band’s anthemic latest single deals with vulnerability while expressing faith in humanity “when the world feels more polarised than ever before”, as per a press release.

“If the last year has shown us anything it’s that we can live without many things, but to be away from our closest companions is the biggest challenge of all,” Larry Pink The Human explain of ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’.

“We wanted to write about the ones that are with us and the ones that are not, and show how much we appreciate them. When it’s all said and done, everybody needs someone.”

An official video for the track is due to arrive tomorrow morning (March 25).

Speaking to NME upon launching the side-project last year, Vincent explained that Larry Pink The Human was “about putting your deepest, darkest feelings on a plate, as simply or as complicated as you want to”.

Slaves, meanwhile, released their EP ‘The Velvet Ditch’ back in 2019. The four-song collection followed on from the group’s third studio album, ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’ (2018).