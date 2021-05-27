Slaves side-project LARRY PINK THE HUMAN share new synth pop single ‘NO WRONG NO RIGHT’

LARRY PINK THE HUMAN, the side-project of Slaves‘ Laurie Vincent, have shared their new single ‘NO WRONG NO RIGHT’.

The duo, completed by producer Jolyon Thomas, released their debut single ‘Love You, Bye’ last April before following it up with ‘Might Delete Later’, ‘Purpose Built’, ‘Wasted Days [Inbetweens]’ featuring Idles‘ Joe Talbot and more recently ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’.

Speaking about their latest track, the duo said: “It’s the summer of 2021. You’re 16 again, lockdown is almost a distant memory, the taste of freedom is in the air. So close you can almost touch it. Wireless AirPods in, you are on a journey.

“A walk to town, a trip to your nearest city on a train, plans to meet all your friends. £20 in your pocket (probably on a Monzo, actually). ‘NO WRONG NO RIGHT’ is this very moment. Uncertainty, excitement, beautiful pure naivety, the human experience.”

The duo are due to play two shows this October, at Ramsgate Music Hall (October 14) and London’s Lexington (22). Tickets for both gigs go on sale tomorrow (May 28) at 9am BST here.

Speaking to NME upon launching the side-project last year, Vincent explained that LARRY PINK THE HUMAN was “about putting your deepest, darkest feelings on a plate, as simply or as complicated as you want to”.

Slaves, meanwhile, released their EP ‘The Velvet Ditch’ back in 2019. The four-song collection followed on from the group’s third studio album, ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’ (2018).