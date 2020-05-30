LARRY PINK THE HUMAN, the new project of Slaves guitarist and producer Jolyon Thomas, have shared their second track.

‘Might Delete Later’ follows debut single ‘Love You, Bye’, which the band shared along with the unveiling of the project last month.

“‘MIGHT DELETE LATER’ is about a realisation of self,” the pair said of the new track. “Titled with a common phrase used to buffer people’s true intention. Irony employed to mask a real feeling that you’re too afraid to share.

“The words are a comment on modern anxiety and the self-consciousness; feeling like you can never quite put your finger on or explain an emotion, feeling inadequate. An attempt to display an insecurity and a fear without perfect clarity. This is something we all experience and have opened up in this song. Love is enough.”

They continued: “We wanted to introduce some new characters into the LPTH universe, and with what’s going on in the world right now we felt this story was fitting.”

Speaking of the track’s new video, which you can watch above, they said: “We see our character confronting quite literally the world, and his world within, in a struggle to find his true self. With the balloon by his side as a trusty companion, he faces great odds to find simply, happiness.”

NME spoke to LARRY PINK THE HUMAN upon the announcement of the project last month, and they spoke of the emotional openness that defines the new band.

“It’s about putting your deepest, darkest feelings on a plate, as simply or as complicated as you want to,” Vincent said.

Addressing the debut single, he said: “Every time I put the phone down, I’ll just say ‘Love you, bye’, to your nearest and dearest, and it’s got to be simple so people can digest it.”