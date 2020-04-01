Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt tests positive for the coronavirus

Gary Holt, the guitarist for heavy metal bands Slayer and Exodus, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Holt, who joined Slayer officially in 2013, had previously reported he was going for a coronavirus test on March 20 after he felt “mildly sick” on March 18. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the musician confirmed that his result, which arrived 11 days after he was tested, returned positive although most of his symptoms had already subsided then. Holt added that his wife Lisa, however, received a negative result.

“It’s been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I’m allowed, like buy my own groceries!” he wrote, per Blabbermouth. “I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 per cent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well. Now it’s time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I’m still basically stuck in my house!”

Prior to testing for COVID-19, Holt had been on tour in Europe with Testament and Death Angel. Since the conclusion of that tour, several members of the bands have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

They include including Death Angel drummer Will Carroll and Testament vocalist Chuck Billy. Carroll has reportedly been in an intensive care unit at a North California hospital since March 18, while Billy recently discussed his COVID-19 experience with Rolling Stone.

Holt had shared a post on Instagram confirming the news of Carroll’s diagnosis prior to Billy’s interview.

At the end of last year, Slayer’s manager said that he is “not sensing” a reunion for the band anytime in the near future. The metal titans have been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of final UK dates late last year. The last leg of their farewell tour – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – took place across the United States in November.