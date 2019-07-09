Trending:

Slayer have announced the final dates of their farewell tour

The metal titans have been on the road for over a year

Slayer have announced the final dates for their extensive farewell tour.

The metal titans have been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates late last year.

The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – takes place across the United States in November.

The band will be joined on tour by Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. Check out the poster for The Final Campaign below. They finally wrap up their tour at the Los Angeles Forum on November 30.

View this post on Instagram

The final countdown begins: SLAYER announces THE FINAL CAMPAIGN, THE LAST LEG OF ITS FAREWELL WORLD TOUR. ⠀ On Saturday, November 2, 2019, SLAYER – Tom Araya/bass and vocals, Kerry King/guitars, Gary Holt/guitars and Paul Bostaph/drums – will set off on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour. This last hurrah will start at the ExploreAsheville Arena in Asheville, NC, and see the band taking its goodbye bow at the Los Angeles Forum on November 30. ⠀ Accompanying #Slayer for this last ride are #Primus, #Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of #Pantera, who will support on all dates. ⠀ Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 10AM local; limited VIP packages will be available. Log on to www.slayer.net for all ticketing and package details. ⠀ SLAYER’s Final World Tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band’s intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER how and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wraps on November 30, the band will have completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30-countries and 40 U.S. states. ⠀ NOVEMBER 2 Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC 3 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC 5 Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA 6 Giant Center, Hershey, PA 8 Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA 9 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 11 KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY 12 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH 14 TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL 15 Denny Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, SD 17 Fargodome, Fargo, ND 18 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE 20 Broadmore Arena, Colorado Springs, CO 22 Rimrock Arena, Billings, MT 24 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA 26 Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA 27 MGM Arena, Las Vegas, NV 30 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA ⠀ #Repentless #WorldPaintedBlood #ChristIllusion #GodHatesUsAll #DiabolusInMusica #UndisputedAttitude #DivineIntervention #SeasonsInTheAbyss #SouthofHeaven #ReignInBlood #LiveUndead #HellAwaits #HauntingTheChapel #ShowNoMercy #Thrash #SlayerNation #HeavyMetal #ThrashMetal

A post shared by Slayer (@slayerbandofficial) on

Meanwhile, Slayer fan Chris LaRocque, who became an online sensation after attempting to swim his way back into a gig at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage that he’d been ejected from for being too drunk, has been immortalised by Budweiser on a special can of beer, designed to mark 25 years since the venue was opened.

The can honours 25 acts that have performed at the site, and features a cameo from LaRocque in the surrounding lake waters, complete with Anthrax t-shirt.

“I wonder if I can get free beer?” he mused on Facebook after finding out about the design. “It reminds me of the Archie and Jughead style.”

To reward his dedication, LaRocque was previously offered free tickets to see Slayer at a London show.