The metal titans have been on the road for over a year

Slayer have announced the final dates for their extensive farewell tour.

The metal titans have been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates late last year.

The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – takes place across the United States in November.

The band will be joined on tour by Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. Check out the poster for The Final Campaign below. They finally wrap up their tour at the Los Angeles Forum on November 30.

Meanwhile, Slayer fan Chris LaRocque, who became an online sensation after attempting to swim his way back into a gig at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage that he’d been ejected from for being too drunk, has been immortalised by Budweiser on a special can of beer, designed to mark 25 years since the venue was opened.

The can honours 25 acts that have performed at the site, and features a cameo from LaRocque in the surrounding lake waters, complete with Anthrax t-shirt.

“I wonder if I can get free beer?” he mused on Facebook after finding out about the design. “It reminds me of the Archie and Jughead style.”

To reward his dedication, LaRocque was previously offered free tickets to see Slayer at a London show.