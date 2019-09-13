Slayer announce new live film ‘The Relentless Killogy’

The thrash metal behemoths are hitting the big screen

Slayer have announced a new live film, with an accompanying album on the way.

‘Slayer: The Repentless Killogy’ motion picture and companion LP/CD, ‘The Repentless Killogy, Live At The Forum in Inglewood, CA’ arrives November 8, 2019, a narrative short film paired with Slayer’s entire performance of its August 5, 2017 concert at the Los Angeles Forum.

The film will be available digitally and on Blu-ray, and the soundtrack from that concert will be released as both a two-disc vinyl and two CD packages. Watch the film trailer below.

The film was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed the three brutal music videos – ‘You Against You’, ‘Repentless’, and ‘Pride in Prejudice’- for Slayer’s final studio album ‘Repentless’.

“When we set out to do these initial three videos,” said McDonnell, “we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and Wyatt on a following album. But, Slayer announced that ‘Repentless’ was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the ‘Repentless’ final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters.”

Part two of ‘The Repentless Killogy’ features Slayer’s entire live set performed at the Los Angeles Forum on August 5, 2017, and was directed by Wayne Isham who has directed videos for artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears.

The metal titans have been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates late last year. The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – takes place across the United States in November.

The band will be joined on tour by Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. Check out the poster for The Final Campaign below. They finally wrap up their tour at the Los Angeles Forum on November 30.

Meanwhile, Slayer fan Chris LaRocque, who became an online sensation after attempting to swim his way back into a gig at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage that he’d been ejected from for being too drunk, has been immortalised by Budweiser on a special can of beer, designed to mark 25 years since the venue was opened.

The can honours 25 acts that have performed at the site, and features a cameo from LaRocque in the surrounding lake waters, complete with Anthrax t-shirt. “I wonder if I can get free beer?” he mused on Facebook after finding out about the design. “It reminds me of the Archie and Jughead style.”

To reward his dedication, LaRocque was previously offered free tickets to see Slayer at a London show.