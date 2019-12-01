Watch Slayer play final song of farewell tour and say heartfelt goodbye to fans

Slayer played the final show of what was being billed as their farewell tour last night and as their set came to a close they spent 10 minutes saying their heartfelt goodbyes to fans.

The metal titans have been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates late last year. The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – took place across the United States this past month.

Last night’s final show took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The last song the band played was ‘Angel of Death’ and after it came to a close they spent an additional 10 minutes on stage commiserating with each other over the supposed end of their 40-year touring career.

Advertisement

“Thank you. Thank you very much,” bassist and singer Tom Araya told the crowd after they finished. “I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I want to thank you for sharing that time with us.”

Watch the band’s final performance and farewells below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Slayer’s manager has said that he is “not sensing” a reunion anytime in the near future.

After giving hope to fans after he hinted that the iconic band could continue after the end of their ‘farewell tour’, Rick Sales has now said he’s “not sensing [a reunion] at all.”

Advertisement

“Let’s put the touring to bed,” he continued. “I’ve got a couple of ideas [for future projects], but we haven’t made any decisions.

“Right now, they’re preoccupied with the end, and I imagine it’s emotional. It’s emotional for me…They’ve been doing this for so long. They just said, ‘OK, this is enough.’”