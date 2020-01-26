Slayer warn fans to avoid scammers selling tickets to fake reunion show

Slayer have warned fans against buying tickets to an advertised “reunion” show which is not happening.

Tickets for a Slayer reunion event at Swedish Rocks in June 2020 were advertised on re-sale site Viagogo this week. However, Slayer later tweeted about the event saying the information was “inaccurate” and warned fans against buying the fake tickets.

Slayer tweeted: “Warning to Slayer Fans! There are tickets being offered on Viagogo for a Slayer performance at Sweden Rocks June 2020.

“Buyer beware this is a resale site with inaccurate information. Slayer will not [be] performing.”

Back in December, Slayer played the final show of their farewell tour.

The metal titans had been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates as part of a series of farewell gigs. The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – took place across the United States last December.

At the end of their final gig, which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, bassist and singer Tom Araya told the crowd: “Thank you. Thank you very much. I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I want to thank you for sharing that time with us.”

Meanwhile, Slayer’s manager has said he is “not sensing” a reunion anytime in the near future.

After giving hope to fans after he hinted that the iconic band could continue after the end of their ‘farewell tour’, Rick Sales later said he’s “not sensing [a reunion] at all.”

“Let’s put the touring to bed,” he continued. “I’ve got a couple of ideas [for future projects], but we haven’t made any decisions.

“Right now, they’re preoccupied with the end, and I imagine it’s emotional. It’s emotional for me…They’ve been doing this for so long. They just said, ‘OK, this is enough.'”