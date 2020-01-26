News Music News

Slayer warn fans to avoid scammers selling tickets to fake reunion show

"Warning to Slayer fans!"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Slayer
Slayer have warned fans against buying fake tickets to a show. Credit: Getty

Slayer have warned fans against buying tickets to an advertised “reunion” show which is not happening.

Tickets for a Slayer reunion event at Swedish Rocks in June 2020 were advertised on re-sale site Viagogo this week. However, Slayer later tweeted about the event saying the information was “inaccurate” and warned fans against buying the fake tickets.

Slayer tweeted: “Warning to Slayer Fans! There are tickets being offered on Viagogo for a Slayer performance at Sweden Rocks June 2020.

Advertisement

“Buyer beware this is a resale site with inaccurate information. Slayer will not [be] performing.”

Back in December, Slayer played the final show of their farewell tour. 

The metal titans had been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates as part of a series of farewell gigs. The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – took place across the United States last December.

At the end of their final gig, which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, bassist and singer Tom Araya told the crowd: “Thank you. Thank you very much. I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I want to thank you for sharing that time with us.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Slayer’s manager has said he is “not sensing” a reunion anytime in the near future.

After giving hope to fans after he hinted that the iconic band could continue after the end of their ‘farewell tour’, Rick Sales later said he’s “not sensing [a reunion] at all.”

“Let’s put the touring to bed,” he continued. “I’ve got a couple of ideas [for future projects], but we haven’t made any decisions.

“Right now, they’re preoccupied with the end, and I imagine it’s emotional. It’s emotional for me…They’ve been doing this for so long. They just said, ‘OK, this is enough.'”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Terry Gilliam: “We’re doomed – what is going on with the world?”

Mark Beaumont -
The brain behind some of cinema's craziest epics talks climate change, Adolf Hitler, Brexit Britain – and getting his big break with Terry Jones
Read more
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.