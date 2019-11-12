It might not be the end...

Slayer’s manager has hinted that the band might continue after their current ‘farewell tour’.

Earlier this year, the thrash metal legends announced the final dates of their extensive supposed farewell tour, which is currently heading across the US.

In a new interview with MassLive, the band’s manager Rick Sales says: “The band has always had a lot of integrity and there are a couple things that go on.”

He continued: “I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn’t mean the end of the band. It’s just the end of touring. I always thought of it as, ‘You go out on top.’ They made that decision. They’re not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.”

Slayer announced details of a new live film with an accompanying album on the way back in September.

‘Slayer: The Repentless Killogy’ motion picture and companion LP/CD, ‘The Repentless Killogy, Live At The Forum in Inglewood, CA’ arrived earlier this month (November 8).

The narrative short film was paired with Slayer’s entire performance of its August 5, 2017 concert at the Los Angeles Forum.

Writing about the live film, NME‘s James McMahon said: “You watch the concert footage at the end of the movie segment of the film and remember that, in full flight, there isn’t a single act on earth who wail like Slayer do.

“If The Repentless Killology really does mark the end for Slayer, the world without them is undoubtedly a nicer place, but also so much more boring.”