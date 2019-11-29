Slayer’s manager has said that he is “not sensing” a reunion anytime in the near future.

Earlier this year, the thrash metal legends announced the final dates of their extensive supposed farewell tour, which is currently heading across the US.

Now, in a new interview with the LA Times, Rick Sales said: “I’m not sensing [a reunion] at all… Let’s put the touring to bed. I’ve got a couple of ideas [for future projects], but we haven’t made any decisions.

Advertisement

“Right now, they’re preoccupied with the end, and I imagine it’s emotional. It’s emotional for me…They’ve been doing this for so long. They just said, ‘OK, this is enough.’

“My analogy is Jerry Seinfeld, who had probably the biggest TV show when he went out on top. I respect the band for the decision. If you’re going to do it, this is the way.”

Advertisement

It comes only weeks after Sales gave hope to fans after he hinted that the iconic band could continue after the end of their current ‘farewell tour’.

In an interview with MassLive, he said: “The band has always had a lot of integrity and there are a couple things that go on.”

He continued: “I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn’t mean the end of the band. It’s just the end of touring. I always thought of it as, ‘You go out on top.’ They made that decision. They’re not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Slayer announced details of a new live film with an accompanying album in September.

‘Slayer: The Repentless Killogy’ motion picture and companion LP/CD, ‘The Repentless Killogy, Live At The Forum in Inglewood, CA’ arrived earlier this month (November 8).

The narrative short film was paired with Slayer’s entire performance of its August 5, 2017 concert at the Los Angeles Forum.

Writing about the live film, NME‘s James McMahon said: “You watch the concert footage at the end of the movie segment of the film and remember that, in full flight, there isn’t a single act on earth who wail like Slayer do.

“If The Repentless Killology really does mark the end for Slayer, the world without them is undoubtedly a nicer place, but also so much more boring.”