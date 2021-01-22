Slayyyter announces debut album ‘Troubled Paradise’

American pop artist Slayyyter has made her return today with the announcement of her forthcoming debut album, titled ‘Troubled Paradise’.

Alongside the announcement, Slayyyter – real name Catherine Slater – has also unveiled the album’s title track, with a music video directed by Munachi Osegbu dropping later today (January 22).

‘Troubled Paradise’ is the third single fans heard from the album thus far, following ‘Self Destruct’ alongside Wuki and ‘Throatzillaaa’ – both of which were released last year.

Listen to ‘Troubled Paradise’ below:

‘Troubled Paradise’, the album, is set for release on Friday, June 11 via FADER label. Discussing the album in a press statement, Slayyyter said, “I like doing things myself, I always have in every aspect of life.

“These days, you can make big budget-sounding pop, but have it be totally DIY. These songs are just written by me and my friends. I want to keep the ideas raw.”

The album will be Slayyyter’s first full-length release since she dropped her self-titled mixtape back in 2019. Shortly after, joined forces with Charli XCX and Kim Petras for a remix of their track ‘Click’.