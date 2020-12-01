Sleaford Mods and Fontaines D.C. back auction to save Windmill Brixton

The likes of Sleaford Mods and Fontaines D.C. have thrown their support behind a new auction to prevent Windmill Brixton from closing its doors for good.
The venue, which is considered an integral stepping stone for upcoming South London bands, was recently designated by the Music Venue Trust as one of 30 venues nationwide that are at risk of closure during the pandemic.
It missed out on a slice of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund assigned by the government as it is as a sole trader and not a limited company.
Now, Fontaines D.C. will auction off an A2 print from a new line of photos by guitarist Carlos O’Connell – which have all been signed by the band.
Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson, meanwhile, will auction off a signed work shirt from his last ‘normal’ job before leaving to focus on the Nottingham band full-time in 2014.
The auction will launch here from 1pm today (December 1), with the full list of items on offer below:
- Carter USM – Fruitbat’s guitar played at the infamous ‘Phillip Schofield incident’ 1991 Smash Hits Poll Winners Party awards show
- Sleaford Mods – Jason Williamson’s signed work shirt from his last ‘normal’ job in 2014
- Anna Calvi – x 2 A3 signed photographs of Anna
- Fontaines D.C. – A2 print from guitarist Carlos’ forthcoming new line of photos, signed by all the band
- Speedy Wunderground – Producer Dan Carey’s famous smoke machine used at SW Windmill gigs & in his Streatham studio during recording sessions + SW label test pressings by Black Country, New Road & Steve Mason/ Emiliana Torrini + Dan’s last label promo of ‘bmbmbm’ by black midi + a promo of first SW release ‘I Go Out’ by Steve Mason/ ET
- black midi – one-off drumming lesson w/ Morgan Simpson to take place in person at the Windmill
- Fat White Family – a one off drawing by Saul + a pair of his (worn) socks; ‘Blogonese Live!’ – a zoom chat version of Lias’ tumblr blog where you will discuss all things bolognese with him
- Meatraffle/ Scud FM – one off artworks by frontman Zsa Zsa Sapien: x1 ‘Spanish revolution’ oil pastel on aluminium, x1 ‘Disco Helmet’, x1 ‘Valve Chain’ – fashion statements like no other/ unique art for your home
- Warmduscher – ‘Baby Blue Devil’ merch tees (currently sold out), pimped up by Clams Baker
- The Rebel aka Ben Wallers from Country Teasers – his STETSON HAT + the only remaining copy of his hand-drawn, handwritten comic ‘LICE AS PETS’
- Goat Girl – Crow mask (as seen in Crow Cries video)
- Squid – Squid Superfan ‘Time Capsule’ Superpackage incl. signed ‘The Dial’ 12″ single + merch + more from the early days of the band
- Tiña – Josh Loftin’s iconic pink cowboy hat as worn by him EVERYWHERE for EVERYTHING! + Ollie’s pink guitar signed by the band
- PVA – Korg synth they wrote ‘Divine Intervention’ on, hand painted & decorated by the band
- Sorry – drummer Lincoln’s Roland keyboard
- deep tan – deep tan With Cans (socially distanced meet up with the band), photos of DT feet, x3 limited edition hand printed t-shirts
- Nuha Ruby Ra – x2 hand painted jackets
- Mellah – A signed copy of each of his two EPs ‘Middle England’ and ‘Liminality’ + will write & record a personalised song about whatever the winning bidder wants a song about
- Lou Smith – ‘Whitest Boy On The Beach’ photo print taken by Lou featuring Saul, Lias & Nathan (Fat White Family) signed by the band + Fat White Family ‘Early Years’ photo book signed by the band (photos by Lou)