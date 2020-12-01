Sleaford Mods and Fontaines D.C. back auction to save Windmill Brixton

The likes of Sleaford Mods and Fontaines D.C. have thrown their support behind a new auction to prevent Windmill Brixton from closing its doors for good.

The venue, which is considered an integral stepping stone for upcoming South London bands, was recently designated by the Music Venue Trust as one of 30 venues nationwide that are at risk of closure during the pandemic.

It missed out on a slice of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund assigned by the government as it is as a sole trader and not a limited company.

Now, Fontaines D.C. will auction off an A2 print from a new line of photos by guitarist Carlos O’Connell – which have all been signed by the band.

Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson, meanwhile, will auction off a signed work shirt from his last ‘normal’ job before leaving to focus on the Nottingham band full-time in 2014.

The auction will launch here from 1pm today (December 1), with the full list of items on offer below: