Sleaford Mods and The Selecter lead first line-up announcement for Rockaway Beach 2024

Rockaway Beach has announced the first names for the 2024 festival, with the likes of Sleaford Mods and The Selecter set to play.

The 2023 event saw appearances from Self Esteem, Peter Hook And The Light, The Futureheads, Yard Act and Scouting For Girls.

Alongside “dynamic voices of a generation” Sleaford Mods, and the “original two-tone pioneers” The Selecter, Bob Vylan, Dream Wife and Hinds will also be appearing at Rockaway Beach 2024, which is set to take place January 5-7 at Butlins Bognor Regis. Big Special, M(h)aol and Snayx will also be playing.

Tickets for Rockaway Beach 2024 are on sale now. The full list of confirmed artists is as follows:

Sleaford Mods

The Selecter

Bob Vylan

Creep Show

Dream Wife

Hinds

Big Special

Chris Hawkins

Desperate Journalist

Enjoyable Listens

Frozemode

Ghost Car

HiFi Sean and David Mcalmont

Japanese Television

John

M(h)aol

Snayx

The Nightingales

The Unit Ama

Trupa Trupa

Sleaford Mods released their seventh album ‘UK Grim’ earlier this year. Speaking to NME about it, vocalist Jason Williamson said: ”‘UK Grim’ might strike a chord with people at their wit’s end, with people having to suffer these fucking idiots.”

“The album was written during the non-event which was COVID and I’ve just got increasingly angrier with myself and everyone else,” he continued. “The energy of it is a lot more aggressive.”

Meanwhile, The Selecter are set to support Blur at Wembley Stadium on July 9. Announcing the news, Blur wrote: “From the 2 Tone ska revival to the present day, The Selecter has been a driving force in British music for over four decades.

“Their infectious mix of ska, punk, and new wave influences and politically charged lyrics have inspired countless musicians. The Selecter has continued to tour and release new music, most recently with their phenomenal album, ‘Daylight’.” Tickets are available here.