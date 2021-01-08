News Music News

Sleaford Mods announce 2021 UK and Ireland tour

In support of their upcoming new album 'Spare Ribs'

By Sam Moore
Sleaford Mods
Sleaford Mods (Picture: Getty)

Sleaford Mods have announced a new set of UK and Ireland live dates for later this year.

The duo will release their latest album ‘Spare Ribs’ next Friday (January 15), which is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Eton Alive’.

Sleaford Mods have today (January 8) confirmed details of a headline tour that they’ll embark on across the UK and in Dublin in November and December in support of the new record, with the band saying that they’re “gagging for a gig”.

“Get it in the diary,” they added. “It’s gunna be mega!”

Kicking off in Manchester on November 17, the tour is set to conclude with a gig at the Brighton Dome on December 3.

You can see details of Sleaford Mods’ 2021 UK and Ireland tour below.

November
17 – Academy, Manchester
18 – Barrowland, Glasgow
21 – Olympia, Dublin
24 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle
25 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

December
1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
2 – Printworks, London
3 – Dome, Brighton

Tickets for Sleaford Mods’ 2021 tour go on sale next Friday at 10am from here.

The tour news arrives a day ahead of the duo’s livestream event from the Village Underground in London, which is taking place tomorrow (January 9) and is being billed as ‘The Demise of Planet X’.

