Sleaford Mods announce global live-streamed show for next month

Sleaford Mods have announced a global live-streamed performance next month, entitled The Demise of Planet X.

Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn will take to the stage at London’s Village Underground on Saturday, January 9 ahead of their sixth album ‘Spare Ribs’ arriving the following Friday (January 15).

Fans in the UK and Europe will be able to tune in from 9pm GMT / 10 pm CET. You can book your tickets here for £13.

Advertisement

“After the live stream in September at the 100 Club, it was clear that the connection to the audience, although through a screen, was still as strong,” Williamson explained of the upcoming event.

“We love playing. We love the songs we play. It’s never a problem to perform and after a year of not performing it’s a fucking joy to appear on your screens.”

You can see the full schedule for The Demise of Planet X below.

Saturday, January 9:

UK & Europe – 9pm GMT / 10pm CET

US & Canada (East Coast) – 9pm EST

US & Canada (West Coast) – 9pm PST

Advertisement

Sunday, January 10:

Australia, New Zealand & Asia – 9pm AEDT / 11pm NZDT / 7pm JST & KST

The announcement comes after the duo shared their latest single ‘Shortcummings’ last week (December 2).

According to Williamson, the song was inspired by the “increased unelected presence” of prime minister Boris Johnson’s ex-chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, throughout the coronavirus crisis.

‘Spare Ribs’ will also include the Billy Nomates-featuring ‘Mork n Mindy’, as well as the tracks ‘Glimpses’, ‘Thick Ear’ and ‘Fishcakes’.