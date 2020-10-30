Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘Spare Ribs’ and share new single

Sleaford Mods have announced a new album – get all the details on ‘Spare Ribs’ below.

The duo’s sixth album is set to arrive on January 15 next year via Rough Trade, and the band are previewing it today with a new single called ‘Mork n Mindy’.

Speaking of the new track, which features Billy Nomates, the band’s vocalist Jason Williamson said: “Mork n Mindy is the sound of the central heating and the dying smells of Sunday dinner in a house on an estate in 1982.

Advertisement

“Concrete, dinted garages, nicotine. Where beauty mainly exists in small cracks on the shell of your imagination. Captured perfectly in Ben Wheatley’s video for the song.”

Watch the track’s video, directed by Ben Wheatley, below.

Discussing new album ‘Spare Ribs’ in a statement, Williamson added: “Our lives are expendable under most governments, secondary under a system of monetary rule. We are stock if you like, parts on a shelf for the purposes of profit, discarded at any moment if fabricated or non-fabricated crisis threatens productivity. This is constant, obviously and notably in the current pandemic. The masses cannot be present in the minds of ill-fitting leaders, surely? Or else the realisation of their catastrophic management would cripple their minds.

Much like the human body can still survive without a full set of ribs we are all ‘spare ribs’, preservation for capitalism, through ignorance and remote rule, available for parts.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Spare Ribs’ below.

Advertisement

01 The New Brick

02 Shortcummings

03 Nudge It (featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers)

04 Elocution

05 Out There

06 Glimpses

07 Top Room

08 Mork n Mindy (Features Billy Nomates)

09 Spare Ribs

10 All Day Ticket

11 Thick Ear

12 I Don’t Rate You

13 Fishcakes

Last month, Sleaford Mods played a livestreamed gig from London’s legendary 100 Club. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “As much as the show works as a nostalgic hits set for a band with no hits – certainly ‘Jolly Fucker’, ‘Tied Up In Nottz’ and ‘Jobseeker’ have become modern post-punk classics – it’s also a throwback to a time when it seemed reasonable to lose your entire rag over minor cultural and societal niggles.”